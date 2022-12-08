Share:

LAHORE-London’s favorite coffee shop comes to Lahore, starting with opening the first retail store in December and the second store planned for 2023 in Karachi.

The store, located at DHA Lahore Phase 6, Raya Commercial will provide customers the chance to relax and unwind with friends and family in a warm and welcoming environment, offering signature Flat White and a range of Costa Coffee drinks made with the brands famous Mocha Italia Signature Blend coffee beans. As well as a range of hot and cold drinks, the store will also serve a passionately crafted local assortment of savoury and sweet treats. For those on the go, to store will offer a wide range of Grab and Go products. “We are truly delighted to be partnering with Gerry’s Group in bringing Costa Coffee to Pakistan. Coffee lovers in Pakistan can now enjoy a great cup of coffee, one that’s captured the heart of our coffee fans in the UK and globally for the past 51 years,”said Mr. Vinay Nair, Head of Emerging Markets, Costa Coffee.

“Our great-tasting coffee is the result of our commitment over the years to crafting the best cup of coffee time and time again. We strongly believe that with our genuine passion and relentless pursuit for perfection, not just in serving great coffee, but also in how we contribute back to the community we do business in, we will continue to provide uplifting coffee moments in our coffee fans’ daily lives that bring joy to everyone. We are eager to serve more cups of great coffee, to more people, more often in this beautiful country of Pakistan.”

“The growth aspirations of Gerry’s Group in Pakistan are consistent with its vision to diversify and support the domestic economy,” said Mr. Afzal Wali Muhammad, Chairman of Gerry’s Group Pakistan. “We are joining hands with Costa Coffee to make a positive contribution in the areas where we can have the greatest impact, and that matter the most to our teams, suppliers, partners, and our customers. Capacity building and creating employment opportunities will be our focus as we expand beyond Karachi and Lahore”.

“The move is part of our strategy at Gerry’s Group to pour optimism into Pakistan’s food and beverage market,” said Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad, Managing Director, of Gerry’s Group. “We believe in the uplifting power of a great cup of coffee. It connects people and creates shared moments of joy. We are excited to bring Costa Coffee and our delightful food menu to Pakistan’s vibrant community of coffee fans”.

Together with Costa Coffee, on this new journey into Pakistan, Gerry’s Group is certain that the level of coffee excellence will be unparalleled and inspiring for the country’s fast-growing coffee community.