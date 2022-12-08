Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday assured the protesting officers belonging to various cadres of Pak Secretariat to resolve the issue of 150pc executive allowance on equal basis till December 14. Following the assurance of the Finance Minister, 100s of employees of various cadres of the secretariat have called off their protest till December 14. Hundreds of officers of economist, technical, information and other cadres of Planning Commission and other Ministries/ Divisions of Pak Secretariat are protesting against ‘discriminatory’ policy of the government for grant of 150pc executive allowance. As per the details, after two weeks of pen down strike by the officers (BS17-BS21) of technical, economist, information and other cadres of the Planning Commission and other ministries/divisions, the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Ishaq Dar took notice and held a meeting with the committee consisting of the representatives of the protesting officials. Ishaq Dar acknowledged the stance of the aggrieved officers against discriminatory office memorandum (OM) of the Finance Division and assured his commitment to resolve the issue on equal basis within a week time that is by December 14. The committee offered as a good will gesture to call off full pen-down strike with hope that the issue will be resolved on equality and justice basis up to 14-12-2022. It may be noted that the Federal Cabinet approved the executive allowance for the Federal Secretariat, President Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office and ICT Field Administration in BS-17 to 22 @ 1.5 times of the basic pay, in line with the allowances granted by the provincial governments. However, the memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance on 19 July, 2022 about the admissibility of the executive allowance excludes the officers of Economists Group, Technical, Information and other cadres working in Planning Commission and other economic ministries, which constitute the Federal Secretariat in accordance with the Schedule-1 of the Rules of Business 1973. As such, it has distorted the Cabinet’s decision of 10th June, 2022 and making it a discriminatory measure, which was not in accordance with the intention of the cabinet while taking the decision about the executive allowance. Paying the executive allowance to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and OMG groups and excluding the officers of all other groups from executive allowance has demoralised the officers.