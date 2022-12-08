Share:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the need to reform international financial institutions for better and equitable dispensation of financial resources.

Speaking at 15th Bali Democracy forum in Indonesia, he said sustainable development is possible only through continuity of democratic system and traditions.

The Foreign Minister said democracy is the foundation of an emancipated society and Pakistan has always been striving and will keep striving for a people’s centric democracy.

He said the democracy of fiction is to be replaced with the democracy of truth.