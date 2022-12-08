Share:

LAHORE - Faisalabad won the Central Punjab Inter-School Cricket Championship by defeating Dar-e-Arqam Lahore by 55 runs in the final played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. DPS Faisalabad scored 2044 with Muhammad Saim hitting 83 and Arslan Riaz 79. In reply, Dar-e-Arqam were bundled out for 149 with Hamza Zahoor scoring 58 and Jahangir Bilal 36. M Adnan of DPS dismissed three players and Abdul Habib two. Arsalan Riaz of DPS Faisalabad was declared players of the match. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and awarded souvenir to Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood. Other notables present there were SBP Vice-Chairman Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, DC Lahore M Ali, DC Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi and DC Faisalabad, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and others. Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja also presented souvenir to Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta. Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Taimoor Masood also distributed prizes among the best wicketkeeper and best all-rounder of the event. After the final ceremony, an important meeting regarding sports was held in Gaddafi Stadium under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, DC Sialkot and others were also present in the meeting. Various issues of sports p