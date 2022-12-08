Share:

MBBS gold medalist Dr Hafiz Muhammad Waleed Malik was awarded Rs200,000 by the health minister, Abdul Qadir Patel.

On this occasion, the health minister said that students like Hafiz Muhammad Waleed are a national asset and should be appreciated. Waleed graduated in MBBS from Ameeruddin Medical College Lahore, making new records by earning 29 gold medals.

Prior to this, a woman from King Edward Medical College held this position by earning 23 gold medals.

Earlier, Pakistanis lauded and showered praise on MBBS graduate Muhammad Waleed Malik who set a new record by securing 29 gold medals in his medical journey.

A student is required to secure at least 85 per cent marks in a subject or highest marks in a semester to win a gold medal.

Waleed, while talking about his academic journey, said he was struggling in the beginning, but with the passage of time and continuous hard work managed to turn the tide.

According to Waleed, he faced some difficulties after admission and later his hard work paid him a lot.

A twitter user, said being a doctor, he could understand how much grinding and hard work this feat would take. It’s no less than getting a presidential award, he added.