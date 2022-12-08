Share:

BAJAUR - An alleged drug smuggler was detained at the Jinnah bus station near the Shandi More by police on Monday as he attempted to leave Bajaur with several kilogrammes of opium. According to a statement issued from the district police office, a team of police officers checked passengers at Jinnah bus terminal heading to various cities. The police officers stopped the young man from boarding the bus and searched his briefcase. The police discovered 9kg opium hidden within the briefcase.