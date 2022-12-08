Share:

KARACHI -Municipal Commissioner Faheem Khan on Wednesday banned the installation of new advertising sites in the limits of district East. Faheem said, “There will be a ban on setting up new advertising sites in the East, so advertisers should play their role to ensure compliance with the orders and make sure that no advertising sites are set up till the ban is in place”. This he said while addressing a meeting, which was also attended by the representatives of Sindh Outdoor Advertising Association and Director Advertisement Jam Rizwan, said a statement. The association assured that the implementation of the orders would be ensured. The MC instructed the advertisement department to keep an eye on the boundaries of the District East, and take necessary action on the violation of ban.

He instructed officials of divisional departments to organize programs in their respective departments with regard to International Day against Corruption while rallies shall arrange rallies at division, district and taluka level for raising awareness among the general public. On the occasion, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption SBA Mir Nadir Ali Abro said that

the responsibility of eliminating corruption falls religiously and ethnically on all people of Pakistan. He advised all of us and we shall avoid from its ill fame. Abro said that the secret of a country’s economic and social development lies in corruption-free society. He said that like other parts of the country, awareness week would also be observed throughout the division on International Day against Corruption. Abro said that seminars and programs at universities, colleges, schools, government and semi government departments would be organized with regard to elimination of corruption.

He said that on December 9, 2022 an awareness rally would be taken out from DC High School that would conclude the Press Club that would be participated by government officials, teachers, girls and boy students, citizens and social figures. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Sabhash Chander, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, DC Sanghar Muhammad Ishaque Gad, ADC SBA Muhammad Saleem Jatoi, AC Moro Hassan Zafar, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Deputy Director Women Development Naseem Hassan Mastoi, DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari and officials of different government departments.