ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday clarified that the electoral watchdog had never opposed the use of Electronic Voting Machine [EVM] and ballot rights for overseas Pakistanis. “I challenge all critics to portray one-sided picture. There should be a procedure of everything,” said CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, addressing a ceremony to observe ‘National Voters’ Day’ here. This statement comes in reference to the criticism from PTI Chairman Imran Khan who number of times alleged the CEC was creating hurdles in the use of EVM in the country. Raja said local government elections in Punjab will take place in the last week of April. “We are conducting de-limitations again and the provincial government has been asked to ensure polls are held by the stipulated time.” He said the ECP had already informed the Punjab government that the commission would make use of previous laws under Article-283 of the Constitution, if the administration attempted to again amend the local government law. He said that the commission was in support of the use of technology in elections but at a proper time.