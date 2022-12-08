Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued the notification of reinstating Faisal Vawda as senator while withdrawing the notification of the victory of senator Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.

The ECP, in line with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), withdrew the recent notification of removing Faisal Vawda from the senate and restored the notification – outlining the election of Vawda as senator – that was issued on March 10, 2021.

On the other hand, the ECP withdrew the notification announcing Khuhro’s victory in senate election.

As per SCP’s verdict, Vawda would be eligible to tender his resignation from his seat in the senate after restoration. Subsequently, fresh election will be conducted for the vacant seat.

Earlier, the SCP issued a short written verdict in the disqualification case of former PTI leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued a four-page decision which stated: “Faisal Vawda stated that he received the certificate of quitting US nationality on June 25, 2018. He further admitted his misleading statement. He was not qualified to become the member parliamentarian in 2018.”

The court order further stated: “The Article 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan applies after Vawda admitted his guilt. He will remain disqualified till the tenure of the incumbent parliament”.

The court ordered the ousted PTI leader to submit his resignation to the Senate Chairman as quickly as possible.

The top court ruled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not authorized to disqualify any parliamentarian before the elections.

“The Islamabad High Court’s decision couldn’t be maintained in the light of the law of the land so the decision of the ECP and IHC regarding lifetime disqualification is declared null and void.”