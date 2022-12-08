Share:

Education is the backbone for developing a nation, but unfortunately the citizens of Hoshab are deprived of this fundamental right. The education system of hoshab is getting weaker day by day which is increasing the difficulties of students. For this reason, the teenagers of Hoshab are indulged in unlawful activities which can generate destruction in a country.

The educational institutions of Hoshab are also functioning without basic facilities like, classroom furniture, libraries, etc.

The students are also getting uninterested with education because of facing thousands of challenges in the area. Therefore, the authorities concerned are requested to find solutions for these issues to provide accessible education in Hoshab.

MAQBOOL BALOCH,

Hoshab.