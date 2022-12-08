Share:

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that drastic measures are being put in place to provide relief to a common man through legisla­tion on routine issues faced by the public on a daily basis.

She said this while talking to Secretary Law and Parliamen­tary Affairs Abdul Saboor Ka­kar who called on her here at the office on Wednesday.

Dr Ruababa said that Suc­cession Certificate Act, Public Vaccination Act, Balochistan Health Care Commission, Home Based Workers, Balo­chistan Jail Rules and other laws and amendments made during her tenure are some of the landmark achievements.

“The provincial cabinet has sent the Child Marriage Bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology for its opinion,” she said, add­ing that work on the act will be initiated soon after the draft and recommendation is re­ceived back to the department.

She said legislation has been made for the issuance of the general succession cer­tificate by the NADRA, instead of the court, but due to non-agreement on collection of NADRA charges, this matter was stalled.

A meeting will be arranged with the NADRA authorities and the issue will be resolved amicably.

Dr Rubaba said that Balo­chistan Law Department is fully active and will give imme­diate opinion on the proposed draft law by any department without delay.

She clarified, “If the rules in any department are not implemented or if the rules are not there at all, the law department is not respon­sible for it.”

“Record keeping of the Balo­chistan law department is an exemplary model,” she lauded.

Earlier, the secretary ap­prised the parliamentary sec­retary about the departmental issues and sought her direc­tives for their resolution.