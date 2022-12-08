Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing grave concern over Pakistan’s healthcare system, stakeholders from civil society have said that the country needs to increase GDP spendings on health sector in order to achieve universal health coverage. The representatives from AwazCDS-Pakistan, Pakistan Development Alliance and Global Call to Action against Poverty (GCAP) were taking part in a discussion on the level of health cover in Pakistan here on Wednesday. The discussion was arranged by the AwazCDS-Pakistan. They said that universal health coverage could not be achieved until the GDP spendings on health sector are enhanced to at least to 8.2 per cent from the current 2.8 per cent. They said that Pakistan’s healthcare system is extremely under served by both government and private sector as we spend only 2.8 per cent of GDP to provide primary and tertiary level health services to 223 million people. Chief Executive AwazCDS–Pakistan, Zia-ur-Rehman pointed out that currently the healthcare providers are far less than needed. For example, he said, doctors rate per 1000 population is 0.6 whereas the least requirement is 0.9. This leads to greater vulnerability of poor households to health shocks. The number of other medical professionals and personnel such as nurses and midwives should increase to almost six times, he said. Marium Amjad Khan, Programme Manager of AwazCDS-Pakistan, said that most marginalised communities are at greater risk, especially in case of emergencies, disasters and pandemics. People, particularly women, in flood affected areas still are looking for better health services to meet their immediate health needs. She also called for improving the national health coverage database.