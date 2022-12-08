Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry has said that they stood firmly on early election’s demand.

“We are advancing as per our strategy. Imran Khan’s disqualification will bring stability or instability to the country. If you want to go ahead, then there is no option other than dialogues and fresh elections. National politics is no more bound to the decisions behind closed doors.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI is also mulling over the deteriorated economic situation of the country. He added that the country has never witnessed such situations despite the change of the past governments.

Regarding Lahore’s meeting chaired by Imran Khan today, he said that the PTI leadership held discussions on the Arshad Sharif case and the political situation of the country. He reiterated that PTI wants the organisation of general elections before Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in December.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks while chairing a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Imran Khan was determined to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies this month, ordering the senior leadership to constitute a parliamentary board.

Lambasting the incumbent government over the ‘deteriorating’ economy, the PTI Chairman reiterated that the only solution to the country’s problems was immediate and transparent elections.

During the meeting, former federal minister Asad Umar apprised the former premier of party affairs while Babar Awan briefed Imran Khan on legal matters. “The reference against the Chief Election Commissioner and Member Sindh should be heard immediately,” PTI demanded.