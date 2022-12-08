Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to avoid creating difficulties which he himself can t face.

Addressing the JUI-F workers’ convention, the PDM head took a swipe at former prime minister Imran Khan,saying labelling others ‘thieves’ is the – only thing – part of his party’s manifesto, adding that on the other side, he [Imran] himself stole a watch.

"The world powers are plotting against the country in order to weaken the parliament and institutions by causing political diversion", added the JUI-F supremo.

He lambasted the PTI, claiming that the nation s economy had been destroyed over the previous three and a half years. He also expressed amazement that the nation was still mired in chaos after the coalition government s takeover. "Now, the question is raised as to how we got trapped and why the dollar continues to dominate the Pakistani currency.

The JUI-F flag will continue to fly for national unity, he added, adding that there is no other system in the world other than Islam.

Ranjha seeks lifetime disqualification of IK over misdeclaration

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha sought lifelong disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making false statements and incorrect declaration.

Talking to media persons, he said Imran Khan must be punished for filing misleading assets declarations in his annual returns filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

ECP had only de seated Imran from Mianwali but he must be disqualified for life, he added.

He said Imran Khan was a petty thief and he devoured gifts he looted from Toshakhana. He said Imran Khan had destroyed country’s economy in his three years and six months rule, sabotaged China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should file a case against Imran Khan for using government resources for personal benefits by sheer misuse of his authority.