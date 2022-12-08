Share:

ISLAMABAD - An important meeting of the federal cabinet will take place today with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair in the PM Office to discuss the economic situation and evolve a strategy to overcome the economic crisis. Official sources told The Nation that Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will brief the cabinet on the country’s economic situation and get the approval for some important economic decisions expected to be taken by the cabinet. According to the Cabinet Division, the federal cabinet members have been directed to attend the meeting at 4.30pm in the Prime Minister’s House. The cabinet meeting would also discuss the prevailing political situation in the country.