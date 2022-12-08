Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The 3rd and last phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Local Bodies elections will be held today (December 08). Arrangements have been made to hold polling in all three districts of Mirpur division, including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in free, fair and peaceful environment. In all the three districts, a total of 1,232,079 registered voters will exercise their right of franchise to elect the local bodies representatives. These registered voters include 563,016 in Kotli district, 366,043 in Mirpur district and 303,020 registered voters in the Bhimbher district. A total of 1,026 polling stations are being set up in Kotli district, 625

in Mirpur district and 538 in Bhimbher district with 1,602, 924 and 850 polling booths in the three districts respectively to facilitate both male and female voters. A total of 10,500 civil and armed forces troops, including 4,400 AJK police personnel, 1,910 Punjab police constables, 3,000 Frontier constabulary jawans and 1,200 Pakistan Rangers personnel would be deputed on the special duty. The polling stations included