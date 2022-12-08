Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. During the meeting, the finance minister briefed the president on the overall economic situation of the country, and the steps taken by the government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society. Various matters concerning to finance, economy and rehabilitation of flood affectees were also discussed during the meeting. According to official sources, President Arif Alvi gave some solid suggestions to Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on how to overcome the economic challenge being faced by the country. Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani also called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. Matters related to legislation and parliament came under discussion during the meeting.