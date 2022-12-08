Share:

The Punjab School Education Department inaugurated a school for transgender community in Lahore the other day.

Minister for School Education Murad Raas inaugurated the school in Garden Town near Barket Market. Several educationists, rights activists and transgender persons took part in the ceremony.

The school will be providing education as well as the technical skills to the students including sewing, stitching and cooking. Free books, bags, uniforms and transport will also be provided. Mr Raas said the well trained teachers will also be from the transgender community.

Around 50 transgender persons have been enrolled in the school. SED had already established three transgender schools in other cities including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.