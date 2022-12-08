Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter Terrorism Department on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five terrorists including one having head money of Rs2 million. A police official said that on a tip-off, the CTD personnel along with other spy agencies raided an area in the Bannu region and arrested the four men. One Kalashnikov, three mobile phones. The arrestees belonged to the banned TTP-Tipu group and had been wanted by the law-enforcement agencies in cases of target killing, extortions, and attacks on police stations and check posts. In another raid, the personnel arrested Zahidullah alias Lawangeen, having Rs2 million on his head. The statement said that the arrestees were being interrogated further.