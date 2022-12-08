Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan (North) Fron­tier Corps (FC), in col­laboration with the civil administration, set up a free medical camp in Tha­dari area of Maiwand on Wednesday. A total of 244 local patients were exam­ined, including 96 men, 101 children and 47 women by male and female doctors. Free medicines, blood tests and minor opera­tions facilities were also provided to the patients along with medical ex­amination. The locals ap­preciated the efforts of FC and civil administration for provision of medical facilities to the patients in the area saying that such medical camps would be arranged in future as well.