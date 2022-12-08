Share:

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 250 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs164,150 against its sale at Rs163,900 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 214 and was sold at Rs 140,732 compared to Rs 140,518 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 129,004 against its sale at Rs 128,808, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $1 and was traded at US$1,774, against its sale at $1775, the association reported.