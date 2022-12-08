Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed that legislatures should complete their constitutional term in any case. “We believe in peaceful transition of power through democratic process”, Attaullah Tarar asserted while talking to a private news channel. It was not possible to stage early elections on “someone’s wish” in such situation where millions of people were without shelter or livelihood due to devastated flood, he said. SAPM further said that Coalition government will complete its constitutional term, new election will be held on proper time. Berated Imran Khan, Atta said Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) Chairman was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred personal interests over the country. Atta Tarar claimed that PDM has won unanimously in local body elections in AJK; people have rejected Imran Khan’s politics in Kashmir. Meanwhile, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s stance on the early elections was very clear from the day first. “If Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) returns to the parliament, we may negotiate its demand for an early election,” he said while talking to a private news channel. Upon being asked what concessions the PTI could possibly get during the discussion on the Parliament’s floor, Rana Ihsan said, “There can be a one or two-month ‘cushion’ for the party.” He said the pressing issue that needed thorough discussions among the stakeholders was the electoral reforms so that the election’s outcome would be acceptable to all. In response to a query that why the talks between the government and PTI never bore fruit, he said that in the past, every PTI delegation that came to hold talks lacked authority; and even if there was a point of agreement, Imran khan had always been quick to withdraw from it. The Coordinator believed that in the current circumstances, there were increasing odds that dissolving assemblies would deepen the economic crisis. Rana Ihsan said the coalition government was doing damage control as the economy was wrecked by Imran Khan. “We took it as our obligation to prevent the country from devolving into the kind of position that Imran’s govt had left us in”, he maintained.