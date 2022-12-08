Share:

RAWALPINDI - The building of Government Primary School, Band, Tehsil Kahuta has developed cracks, posing a threat to the lives of students and staff members. Moreover, dozens of students are being forced by the administration to attend classes under open sky due to shortage of classrooms in such chilly weather. Interestingly, the then MPA Raja Muhammad Ali/ Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab, had managed to allocate Rs 2.3 million for construction of two classrooms in the school building in 2017. However, the rooms could not be built later. At present, a total of 86 students (male and female) are enrolled with the school, whereas, only three classrooms are functional to house the students. The residents of the area while talking to The Nation on Wednesday said that the building of school was fully damaged and the chances of collapse had increased manifold. “Our children are forced to study in this dilapidated building due to the non-availability of a new building. We always remain apprehensive about the well-being of children and teachers,” a local said. Another father of a child said that our children are studying under the shadow of death. The building can collapse anytime which can result in casualties, he lamented. The students are also suffering due to a lack of adequate accommodation and classrooms, said a female resident of the area. An employee said that the school has only three classrooms functional that are being used for academic purposes. “The building is too risky to use but still we are taking classes, putting our and students’ lives at risk. Immediate steps have to be taken for the sake of precious lives,” he said. Many other patents said that school administration is forcing many students to sit under open sky in harsh weather conditions. They appealed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chief Secretary Punjab to pay a surprise visit to see with their own eyes that under which condition students are being taught in the damaged school building. DC Rawalpindi and Commissioner were not available for their comments.