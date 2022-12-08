Share:

A meeting of Health Reforms Steering Committee was held in Gilgit with Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion he said nursing is very important in the health sector and provincial Government is giving special attention to its development.

Khalid Khursheed announced the establishment of a nursing body in the province and said the government will take full measures for specializing in the field of nursing to Gilgit-Baltistan to train BSN nurses.

He ordered the Health Secretary to issue EOI advertisements within 10 days for nursing colleges and allied training institutions.