Share:

MULTAN - A 15-year-old boy was killed during a celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in the limits of Gaggu Mandi police station. According to police, some people carried out aerial firing on the marriage ceremony

of Amir Saeed, son of a local landlord, Ahmad Seed. During the firing, Ghulam Nabi, son of

Pervaiz, was killed by a stray bullet shot. Later, upon being informed, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital. The police registered separate cases including an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father and arrested eight people including the groom. 92 WASA CONNECTIONS OF DEFAULTERS DISCONNECTED Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 92 defaulters during a special crackdown against defaulters across the city on Wednesday. In line with special directives of the Managing Director (MD) WASA Jawad Kaleemullah, the Director Recov

ery WASA Mansoor Ahmed, the recovery staff under the supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Muhammad Arshad and special disconnection teams launched a crackdown against defaulters of domestic and commercial connections. The recovery teams disconnected connections of 92 defaulters during the operation. The WASA administration has warned defaulters to pay their pending dues at the earliest otherwise their connections would be disconnected and they would also face legal action against them. However, the Director Recovery WASA Mansoor Ahmed has directed recovery