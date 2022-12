Share:

BUENOS AIRES-An Argentine court on Wednesday found former president Cristina Kirchner guilty of corruption, sentencing her to six years in jail and banning her from holding public office for life in a move likely to infuriate her fervent supporters.

The current vice president -- Argentina’s best known and most divisive politician -- was declared guilty of “fraudulent administration” over irregular public works contracts awarded during her time as president between 2007 and 2015.

Prosecutors had demanded a 12-year prison sentence and lifetime ban from politics, which sparked massive protests in the capital Buenos Aires, during which a man tried to shoot Kirchner in a September assassination bid.

However, it is unlikely the 69-year-old will head to jail anytime soon, as she holds congressional immunity and still has several avenues for appeal.

Kirchner has been at the center of Argentine politics for two decades, drawing love and hatred in equal measure. She had said the trial was a political witchhunt and the result a foregone conclusion. “Obviously, there will be a conviction,” she told the Brazilian daily Folha de Sao Paulo in an interview on Monday. The verdict will have a strong political impact,” said political analyst Rosendo Fraga of the University of Buenos Aires. However, if found guilty, “the chances of her being arrested for the sentence are non-existent.” Kirchner was charged alongside 12 others for alleged involvement in the illicit attribution of public works contracts in the southern Santa Cruz province in favor of businessman Lazaro Baez.

The period investigated includes Kirchner’s eight years in office and the preceding four years when her late husband Nestor Kirchner, who died in 2010, was president.