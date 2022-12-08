Share:

PESHAWAR - A Head Constable was martyred when terrorists attacked a police check-post at Kingar Pull in the Bannu district late Tuesday night. The local Wednesday said that unidentified terrorists armed with automatic weapons attacked the police check-post and started indiscriminate firing on policemen. As a result of firing, Head Constable Sardar Ali received multiple bullets and died on the spot. Police said the terrorists managed to escape from the crime scene as policemen retaliated. The search operation was launched in the area to nab the perpetrators.