LAHORE-Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited aims to increase awareness on road safety in Pakistan. Its ‘Road Safety for Everyone’ initiative is proactively being applied, the target is to reduce 50% traffic collision fatalities by 2030 and zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. HACPL is working with Punjab Emergency Services – 1122 to educated and create responsibility for road safety through training at their premises. To take this initiative forward practically on ground a “Model Driving Track” has been developed on the premises of 1122. Moreover, for better applied understanding during training sessions on November 02, 2022, HACPL also donated a “Honda Used Engine” to the Driving Training Center. This facilitates the participants to not only practice safe driving but improve their driving skills, understand vehicle system function, and the importance of timely maintenance and repair work. These training sessions will aid in the awareness of safe driving skills and vehicle maintenance.