Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought final arguments from the respondents in a case pertaining to the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Ali Zaffar, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel and others appeared before the IHC for a hearing presided over by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq.

PML-N leader, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha’s counsel told the court that the Toshakhana reference was sent to the National Assembly against Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s counsel, Ali Zafar prayed to the court to bar the ECP from further action against his client as the body has initiated proceedings to remove him [Imran] as party head.

At this point, the ECP lawyer said they are not taking any action as per the directions of the court.

The IHC CJ while summoning final arguments in the case adjourned the hearing until December 13.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP declared Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) disqualified in its verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.