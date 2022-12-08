Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday said the court will soon wrap up case pertaining to Imran Khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

PTI Chairman’s counsel Ali Zafar, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel and others appeared before the court.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha’s counsel told the court that the Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan was sent to the NA speaker, who later forwarded it to the election watchdog.

Imran Khan’s counsel prayed to the court to bar the ECP from further action against his client as the watchdog has already initiated proceedings to remove him [Imran] as party head.

On this, the ECP lawyer said they are not taking any action as per the directions of the court.

The IHC CJ while summoning final arguments in the case adjourned the hearing until December 13.