The situation appears to be delicate on the economic front as reports have emerged that Pakistan engaged three major IMF shareholders for support in seeking the $7 billion economic bailout package. During the meeting which took place on Tuesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team also gave assurances that there is no imminent financial emergency facing the country to instill confidence in the shareholders and pacify jittery markets.

Reports reveal that back-to-back meetings were held with Islamabad-based top diplomats of the US, China, and the UK, having 16.5 percent, 6.08 percent and 4.03 percent voting rights, in that order. Apart from assuring the diplomats that there was no plan to impose an economic emergency of any sort, the team took them into confidence over the economic challenges mostly caused by exogenous factors and the difficulties in dealing with the IMF staff.

The situation however is far from ideal, and the Finance Minister’s callous remarks that he does not care if the IMF resumes the programme as Pakistan has met all the conditions as part of the ninth review do not really help. Sources within the Ministry of Finance reveal that the IMF is requesting detailed expenditure and revenue figures till the scheduled programme ends on 30 June 2023 rather than the figures for the quarter (three months) past.

Since there are two more reviews to go once in addition to the ninth one, the ongoing stalemate could compel the IMF and Pakistan to combine the ninth and tenth reviews, as was done during the Covid outbreak. The fund is asking for the implementation of prior conditions and agreement on structural benchmarks/quantitative targets agreed for the next three months.

Our hesitance in committing to these conditions is what is primarily causing the delay, and the IMF is in no mood to allow a phasing of these requirements. It remains to be seen what the government is planning to break this deadlock because the completion of the review will be essential for us to ensure a rollover of loans by friendly countries. The Finance Minister and his team appear confident of finding a way out, but thus far we have seen no concrete plans apart from mere rhetoric.