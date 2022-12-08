Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Implementing National Security Policy (NSP) requires National and Political Consensus. He said that political consensus is the only way forward to achieve the goals of the NSP. He expressed these views during his meeting with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi in Islamabad. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that Pakistan has been facing the challenge of the global climate change as recent devastating floods have caused loss of lives and properties. He also said that in order to grapple with socio-economic challenges, the national consensus to implement the goals of NSP for achieving the goals of food security, water security and prosperity of common people. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that Parliament is the only platform where political consensus can be developed. He also said that the progress and development of the country are interlinked with the consensus between political leaders and political parties on national issues. He further appreciated the cooperation extended by National Assembly Speaker in this regard.