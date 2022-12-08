Share:

PESHAWAR - Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) hosted a one-day stakeholder conference to discuss the political and socioeconomic challenges that Afghan refugees face. The event was sponsored by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation, a German organisation dedicated to assisting Afghan refugees. Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director of the Institute of Management Sciences, gave the opening remarks. Dr Babar Ali Shah, a professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Peshawar, told the participants that Afghanistan’s unique geopolitical location can be used to its advantage, but that foreign invasions and domestic turmoil are a hindrance to Afghan stability. Saira Bano of UNHCR spoke about international organisations’ educational interventions for young Afghan refugees. She spoke about the responsibilities and services that UNHCR had provided and would continue to provide for Afghan refugees. She went into detail about the organised educational approach that UNHCR is providing to the 34,000 Afghan primary school students living in refugee camps, and she encouraged female students to participate. Dr Javed Iqbal, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Management Sciences presented the findings of a recent study that yielded concrete results and figures on the number of Afghan refugees living in cities, the provision of WASH services to them, livelihood opportunities, educational attainment, and other factors. A panel discussion was held, followed by a round of questions and answers from the audience.