ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, led by Ambassador Adam M. Tugio organized a “Family Gala” for the families of prominent journalists and diplomats. The event was arranged in collaboration with Hunerkada, Community Development Center (CDC) and Pakistan in the World magazine. The event was attended by the families of diplomatic corps, government officials, journalists, and business communities, said a news release issued here yesterday. The family gala featured a diverse program that included musical performances, fun games and stall of handicrafts from women entrepreneurs of Pakistan.