ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police has taken stern legal action against drivers using high beam lights and light-emitting diodes (LED), a police public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, during the drive against the vehicles using HID and LED lights, Islamabad police is directed to take stern action against those vehicles in order to maintain the safe road environment in the city and avoid accidents. In this regard, Islamabad police issued 12,353 challan tickets against vehicles using HID/ LED lights during the ongoing year. Special squads have been constituted to check the use of LED/ HID light by motorists while police pickets are erected at important boulevards of the city. Zonal DSPs are also directed to intensify the ongoing crackdown against the vehicles. The education wing is also directed to expedite the awareness campaign about the risks involved in using these lights. FM Radio 92.4 is also airing special programs about the danger of these lights.