LAHORE - The first women judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Ayesha Malik, has been listed as one of the 100 most influential and inspiring women of 2022 by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). The list also reflects the role of women at the heart of conflict around the world in 2022. The BBC highlighted that Justice Ayesha has authored judgements protecting the rights of women, including her “landmark judgement which banned the so-called two-finger test of rape victims” which was performed during the examination of sexual assault cases. “Alongside her role on the Supreme Court, Malik also conducts training for judges around the world and has inaugurated conferences for women judges in Pakistan, encouraging the debate around including the gender perspective in the justice system”. Justice Ayesha was sworn in in January, in a landmark occasion for the nation. Later talking to the media, the former chief justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed said that he would not take credit for Justice Ayesha’s elevation as the apex court judge. “She deserved to be a judge of the Supreme Court.” Other women on the BBC’s list include singer Billie eilish, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Selma Blair, the ‘tsarina of Russian pop’ Alla Pugacheva, Iranian climber elnaz Rekabi, record-breaking triple jump athlete Yulimar Rojas, and Ghanaian author Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah.