PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a day-long visit to southern districts Kohat and hangu on Wednesday where he performed the groundbreaking of various development projects worth Rs 13 billion along with inaugurating newly completed development projects in the districts. The Chief Minister formally laid the foundation stone of a mega project regarding the improvement of the sewerage system and establishment of a new sewage treatment plant at Kotal Township (KDA) which would be implemented under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) at an estimated cost of Rs. 6.73 billion. The project on completion would increase the water treatment capacity by 3.0 million gallons per day. A 75 Km long new sewerage network will also be established under the project. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for the improvement and rehabilitation of the Water Supply System in Kohat which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4.65 Billion. The project includes the renovation and rehabilitation of existing water reservoirs & tube wells, the establishment of eight new water reservoirs, ten new tube wells and a new water distribution network. The completion of the project will add another 23,000 households to the water distribution network and the entire Kohat city will be provided with an uninterrupted water supply 24/7. The project will benefit approximately 224,000 people in the district. The Chief Minister also held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Business Development and Community Center for women in Kohat along with the establishment of a recreational park and other facilities in the Sports Complex Kohat. Both projects will be completed under the KPCIP and will incur Rs 560 Million. Mahmood Khan also inaugurated the upgradation of Government Girls and Boys comprehensive high schools to Higher secondary level, which has been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs 70 million. In District hangu, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Civil Hospital in Dubai, which has been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs 154.4 Million. The project includes administrative, dental, diagnostic, OPD and emergency blocks along with a water supply line and allied facilities. He also inaugurated the newly established District Jail in Hangu and two Rescue 1122 stations in Tehsil Tal and District Hangu which have been completed for Rs 410 Million cumulatively. Addressing the inaugural ceremonies in District Kohat and hangu, the Chief Minister maintained that the incumbent provincial government has undertaken a comprehensive strategy for the development of the Divisional headquarters of the province under the KPCIP, which is a project worth more than Rs. 100 Billion.