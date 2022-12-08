Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia is committed to avert Pakistan’s current economic crisis worsened by the recent flood disaster, as this is crucial for achieving political stability and safeguarding national security, said Kingdom’s former ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Ali Awadh Asseri. “This is clear from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s personal resolve for not only addressing Pakistan’s immediate financial needs but also guaranteeing long-term investments in the energy sector,” he said while speaking on Wednesday at the Islamabad Conclave organised by the Institute of Strategic