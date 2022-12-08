Share:

ISLAMABAD - The largest-ever Australia-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group has been established in the 47th Parliament of Australia opened after the general elections in May 2022. The Group comprises 38 members from both the Houses of the Australian Parliament; the Senate and the House of Representatives. It has representation from all Australian States. The Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Maria Vamvakinou MP from the ruling Australian Labor Party (ALP) while Rowan Ramsey MP from the opposition Liberal Party is the vice chair. The other members of the Group inter-alia include Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles MP; President of the Senate Senator Susan Lines; Speaker of the House of Representatives Dugald Milton Dick, MP; former Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne; and former Defence Minister Senator Linda Reynolds. Pakistan and Australia have maintained friendly and cooperative relations since establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries soon after Pakistan gained independence in 1947. The bilateral cooperation over the past 75 years has extended to the areas of politics; trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, social and economic development, education, agriculture, sports, tourism, and environment. The two countries have established multiple institutional mechanisms to discuss ongoing cooperation and explore new avenues of future collaboration. The presence of over 100,000 strong Pakistani diaspora in Australia acts as a strong bridge between the two countries and their peoples. In Pakistan, both the Senate and the National Assembly have separate Pakistan-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Groups. Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is the convener of the Group in the Senate, while Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, MNA, is the President of the Group and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA, is the convener of the Group in the National Assembly. The establishment of Pakistan-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Groups highlights the significance of friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, said Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri