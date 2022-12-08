Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved verdict on a plea against the excise department for not issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

According to details, the case was heard by Justice Anwaar-ul-Haq Pannun on the petition filed against the excise department for not issuing NOC to Ramzan Sugar Mills.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the excise department is not issuing the NOC because of political reasons.

He requested the court to direct the concerned department to issue the NOC, as it’s affecting hundreds of Ramzan sugar mill workers.

The Lahore High court reserved the verdict on the Ramzan Sugar mills petition.

Earlier, an accountability court issued its written order about approving a plea of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for permanent exemption from attending the Ramzan Sugar Mills case hearing.

It is pertinent to mention that The FIA had booked PM Shehbaz, Hamza, and Salman Shehbaz in November 2020 for financial fraud, impersonation, and forging of the Pakistan Penal Code and 5(2) and 5(3) – criminal misconduct — of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act.

According to the first information report (FIR), it was learned that total deposits amounting to over Rs25 billion (2008-18) were received in bank accounts of various low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabia Sugar Mills and accounts of fake companies set up and controlled by the Sharif group.