LAHORE-Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East aand Africa, has announced two strategic launches that aim to expand its retail footprint in Pakistan. This includes the recent opening of two myli stores in Lahore as well as breaking ground to open Carrefour’s eleventh store next year. This brings Majid Al Futtaim’s total investment to PKR 11 billion which will create further job opportunities for Pakistanis, support the national economy by strengthening local businesses, and provide a modern shopping experience for customers. On 5 December, Majid Al Futtaim diversified its offering with the launch of its unique health and beauty concept, myli. The two brand-new stores, located inside Carrefour at both Packages Mall and Fortress Mall, offer a wide variety of quality products including cosmetics, fragrances, and hair and skin care. Myli is poised to be the one-stop solution for all customers’ beauty and healthcare needs, in response to the high demand for accessible personal care products that retailers are observing across country.

In addition, the upcoming Carrefour store at the Defence Housing Authority in Lahore will be the brand’s eleventh to open in Pakistan. Once up and running in the fourth quarter of 2023, the new supermarket will provide customers with convenient access to more than 25,000 items from various categories, including consumer goods, fresh foods, electronics, home accessories and more at unbeatable value. Development work on the store began following a ground-breaking ceremony, attended by Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Waheed Gul Satti.

Hani Wiess, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, during his visit to Pakistan attended both the opening of Myli and the ground-breaking ceremony – accompanied by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan.

Hani Weiss, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Majid Al Futtaim continues to broaden and scale its operations in Pakistan, uplifting our customers’ shopping experience through modern and contemporary retail solutions. The upcoming Carrefour store and the newly launched myli concept demonstrate our commitment to the nation and will contribute to elevating the retail market. Our latest investment decisions reflect our strategic focus on customer convenience and creating shared value for local business partners and the national economy.”

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, also commented: “We are excited to both expand and diversify our business in Pakistan to cater to customer demand. Reaching PKR 11 billion in investment is indicative of Majid Al Futtaim’s continued trust in Pakistan’s resilient business landscape. myli is a unique proposition, catering to a gap in the market centred around accessible self-care products. Whereas our upcoming Carrefour store will be serving the surrounding residents of DHA Phase 7.”