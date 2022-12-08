Share:

LAHORE - Team Master Paints Black qualified for the semifinals of Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints while due to having equal points, now the fourth semifinalist will be decided on penalty shoots between Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel and Platinum Homes today (Thursday) here at Jinnah Polo Fields. The most important match of the day was contested between Master Paints Black and Platinum Homes team and after a tough fight, Master Paints Black won it by 9-7½ and also booked berth in the semifinals by winning all the three matches they played so far. Manuel Carranza fired in five fantastic goals for Master Paints Black, while substitute player Mir Huzaifa Ahmed pumped in four goals and Sufi Mohammad Haroon struck one. For the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Iranian player AmirrezaBehboudi hammered a quartet while Agha Musa banged in a brace and Qadir Ashfaq scored one. The second match of the day also proved a thrilling one, where Guard Group defeated Kalabagh/Zacky Farms by 8-7½. For Guard Group, Taimoor Ali Malik smashed in superb five goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick. From the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Jalal Arsalan thrashed in five goals while Malik Ali and Nazar Dean Ali Khan hit one each. The third and final match proved a one-sided affair, where Diamond Paints overpowered Rijas Group by 12-3½. Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) pumped in superb seven goals while Ahmed Ali Tawana and Abdul Rahman Monnoo struck two goals each and Mir Shoaib Ahmed hit one. Omer Elahi scored o