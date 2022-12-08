Share:

SWAT - A review meeting on the ongoing development projects in PK-6 was presided over by Provincial Minister of Housing Dr Amjad Ali at Tehsil Municipal Office Brikot Swat and participated by Tehsil Chairman Kashif Ali Khan. The heads and representatives of the district departments briefed the provincial minister about the four-year performance and ongoing projects. While presiding over the meeting, Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali issued orders to the concerned departments to ensure progress in the development works on time while continuously monitoring the ongoing schemes and projects. While reviewing the improvement in the educational structure in Tehsil Brikot, the provincial minister also issued instructions to the authorities for starting classes in the upgraded and newly constructed educational institutions. While reviewing the ongoing projects in the health sector, he expressed satisfaction with the progress and also emphasized completing the arrangements to inaugurate the completed projects and make them available to the public.