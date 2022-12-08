Share:

NAWABSHAH-The eminent writer, columnist and Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Division Mir Nadir Ali Abro has been assigned Chairman of the Combined Investigation Team (CID) to probe into the FIR registered against former Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze and other officials in the case of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway M-6 Project.

According to a notification issued by the Government of Sindh, the investigation team also includes Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Sukkur Saifullah Halepoto, Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Zaman Awan and Sub Inspector Shehryar Shah as its members. It may be mentioned that Mir Nadir Ali Abro is the son of the renowned writer, intellectual, judge, politician, social leader, educationist and journalist Comrade Taj Muhammad Abro.

Mir Nadir Ali Abro is known as a good officer in the Sindh Department of Anti-Corruption.