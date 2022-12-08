Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday ruled out early elections in the country amid threats by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhaw and Punjab provincial assemblies. PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the election campaign was just to save PTI chief Imran Khan, “the leader of the corrupt group.” He alleged that Imran Khan was responsible for the financial development of his family and aides and the country’s economic crisis. “Imran Khan must be punished by law. The U-turn master (referring to Imran Khan) has reached a dead end after losing his crutches,” he added. Imran Khan said was going to go into wilderness. “In the mega-corruption cases, there will be both counting and accountability of every penny of the national treasury,” the PPP leader said.