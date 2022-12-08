Share:

QUETTA - Federal Communications Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed the relevant au­thorities to develop the communication sys­tem in Balochistan on modern lines after the recent flash floods and rains.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Office of National Highway Authority (NHA) here.

The Balochistan NHA official Shahid Islam­ullah briefed the Federal Minister for Com­munications regarding the ongoing projects of NHA in the province and the communi­cation network and the work of upgrading various highways of the province after the recent floods and rains.

Maulana Asad said on this occasion direct­ed to rebuild the inter-provincial highways affected by floods and speed up the work on the western route of the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) and special instruc­tions have been given to concerned sectors in this context.

He said that practical measures were being taken to develop the province in each sector for the interest of the people of Balochistan.

He expressed satisfaction over the perfor­mance of NHA and said that many steps have been taken for the welfare of the employees in a short period of time.