Around 1 million people live with some form of disability around the world. A global celebration takes place every year for persons with disabilities, called the World Disability Day. People with disabilities face difficulties both in obtaining employment and in carrying out their daily routines. They are judged and mocked for being born differently at the hands of the society.

All of this becomes suffocating to them and despite the innovations in technology that have taken over the world, PWD still have trouble finding their place in the world. PWDs remain the world’s largest minority group, but disability disparity remains an invisible issue in mainstream development frameworks and activities on local, regional, national, and international levels.

There is more to improving the situations of PWD than bringing awareness to them, taking action, and making fair changes. Personalization is required. In addition to facing harsh treatment from others, PWD often have problems when they visit their banks. It is appreciated that Bank Alfalah offers Braille-based documents, separate parking area, and low-height Qmatics for visually impaired people. In the future, I hope other banks will follow their footsteps and make PWD’s lives easier by making a positive impact in society.

MUHAMMAD ALAMGIR KHAN,

Islamabad.