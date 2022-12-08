Share:

Pakistan and Indonesia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of Joint Ministerial Commission, besides agreeing to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed Thursday during a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

Bilawal is on a three-day visit to Indonesia.

According to the foreign office, Bilawal and Marsudi signed an MoU on the establishment of the Joint Ministerial Commission.

On its Twitter handle, Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed: “FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Foreign Minister of Indonesia in Bali today. The two FMs reviewed bilateral relations, discussed reg. & intl. situation & agreed to stay engaged. The two FMs also signed MoU on the estb. of Joint Ministerial Commission, which will drive bilateral engagement & cooperation.”

Bilawal also participated in 15th Bali Democracy Forum in Indonesia.

In his address, he urged the need to reform international financial institutions for better and equitable dispensation of financial resources.

He stressed the need for democracies to re-invent themselves to be more responsive to the needs of their people and to cooperate with each other to find people-centric solutions.