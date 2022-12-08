Share:

FAISALABAD - Three armed robbers looted a passenger wagon during dense fog here early morning in the limits of Saddar Jaranwala police station. Police said on Wednesday that a passenger wagon was on its way from Buchiana to Faisalabad when three armed bandits riding on motorcycles intercepted it near Chappar Shah Stop. They looted cash, mobile phones, gold jewelry and other valuable items from the vehicle riders and escaped from the scene. Police registered a case and started investigation. CUSTOMS SEIZE SMUGGLED ITEMS WORTH RS140M Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs Range Office

Faisalabad seized smuggled items worth Rs140 million during last one month. Spokesperson of Customs Directorate Inspector Mansoor Nasir told media that special steps were taken against the smugglers who were inflicting colossal loss to the national kitty by smuggling various items without paying custom duties. He highlighted that the customs teams on tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in seizing different items worth Rs140.901 million which were smuggled without payment of Rs32.149 million taxes and duties. The Customs Directorate took smuggled items into custody and further investigation against