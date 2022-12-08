Share:

Consumers have to understand that the purpose of these claims is to get them to buy the product.

–Marion Nestle

Back in 1977, the US launched a boycott against the Swiss-based multinational food and drink company called Nestle–a household name in today’s world. The boycott expanded all the way to Europe in the early 1980s and was related to the aggressive marketing of the instant formulas that the company sold for babies across the world, particularly in developing world. The common discourse then way that it deprives the baby of natural nutrition through breastfeeding but this was impossible in some cases where there were medical emergencies or the like. Then, there was an acknowledgement that there were times that the nutritional gaps needed to be filled if breastfeeding was not an option and so, the boycott ended.